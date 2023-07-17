Jon Rahm signs 'long-term' partnership deal with Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf announced Monday the company had signed world No. 3 Jon Rahm to a “long-term” partnership extension.

Rahm, who joined Callaway Golf’s staff in 2021, will continue to play Callaway and Odyssey clubs, wear TravisMathew apparel and footwear, and endorse Topgolf.

Although terms of the deal were not provided, the extension includes an “equity position” for the Spaniard in Topgolf Callaway brands.

“I’m so happy to continue this incredible relationship with Callaway and I truly have played the best golf of my career with their equipment,” Rahm said in a statement. “From the driver to the golf ball, they continue to set the bar higher with every new product line, and I’m looking forward to many more great years with their team.”

Rahm leads the PGA Tour with four victories this season – including his second major in April at the Masters – and leads the circuit’s season-long points race with just three weeks remaining in the regular season.