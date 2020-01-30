Rahm sports custom Pat Tillman shoes at Phoenix Open

Getty Images

Jon Rahm paid tribute to fellow Arizona State Sun Devil Pat Tillman on Thursday at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, sporting a pair of custom shoes with ASU colors and Tillman's military image.

Tillman, who played football for Arizona State and also the Arizona Cardinals, quit his professional sports career to join the United States Army and was killed in Afghanistan in 2004.

Rahm previously paid tribute to Tillman during this event in 2017 and 2018, wearing Tillman's No. 42 ASU jersey while playing the par-3 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale.

 

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Brooks vs. Rory? It's Rahm who's eyeing No. 1

BY Will Gray  — 

Whether it happens this week or not, Jon Rahm's ascent to the world's No. 1 ranking feels like an issue of when - not if.
Golf Central

Rahm, JT headline WMPO betting favorites

BY Will Gray  — 

They're the top two players in the field according to the Official World Golf Rankings, and they're the favorites at TPC Scottsdale.
Golf Central

Rahm can be No. 1 with win, help from Koepka

BY Nick Menta  — 

Coming off a runner-up at Torrey, Jon Rahm will have an opportunity to ascend to top of the Official World Golf Ranking.