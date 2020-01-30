Jon Rahm paid tribute to fellow Arizona State Sun Devil Pat Tillman on Thursday at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, sporting a pair of custom shoes with ASU colors and Tillman's military image.

Tillman, who played football for Arizona State and also the Arizona Cardinals, quit his professional sports career to join the United States Army and was killed in Afghanistan in 2004.

Rahm previously paid tribute to Tillman during this event in 2017 and 2018, wearing Tillman's No. 42 ASU jersey while playing the par-3 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale.