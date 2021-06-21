Jon Rahm supplants Dustin Johnson as No. 1 in Official World Golf Ranking

Among the spoils of Jon Rahm's U.S. Open victory is a return to the top of the Official World Golf Ranking.

Rahm supplanted Dustin Johnson atop the rankings thanks to the Spaniard's triumph at Torrey Pines. Johnson had been No. 1 since winning in last year's playoffs. Rahm previously was No. 1 for a total of four weeks, prior to DJ's ascension.

Johnson is now in the second spot, following his tie for 19th last week, ending his streak of 43 consecutive weeks in the lead position.

Louis Oosthuizen, who finished solo second at the U.S. Open, moved up six spots to No. 12. Harris English, who was solo third, also jumped six places to No. 19.

The biggest mover of the week was Guido Migliozzi. The Italian tied for fourth at Torrey Pines and went from 107th to a career-best 72nd.

Below is a look at the current top 10, with where they stood the previous week in parentheses:

1 (3). Jon Rahm

2 (1). Dustin Johnson

3 (2). Justin Thomas

4 (4). Collin Morikawa

5 (6). Xander Schauffele

6 (5). Bryson DeChambeau

7 (7). Patrick Cantlay

8 (10). Brooks Koepka

9 (8). Patrick Reed

10 (11). Rory McIlroy