Jon Rahm tabbed as favorite ahead of Genesis Invitational

For the second straight tournament, Jon Rahm is a betting favorite.

Rahm is listed by PointsBet Sportsbook at +850 odds to win this week’s Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club near Los Angeles, ahead of Patrick Cantlay (+1100) and Justin Thomas (+1500).

Following another top-10 finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he was also the pre-tournament favorite according to PointsBet, Rahm heads to a layout where he’s also had success. He was T-5 at last year’s Genesis after a T-17 in 2020 and T-9 in 2019.

Cantlay, fresh off a playoff loss at TPC Scottsdale, has finished T-17 or better in four straight trips to Riviera, highlighted by his T-4 in 2018.

Last year’s Genesis champ, Max Homa, is listed at +4000 along with two past winners in Adam Scott and Bubba Watson, who has captured this event three times, most recently in 2018.

Here are the notable odds for this week’s Genesis Invitational:

+850: Jon Rahm

+1100: Patrick Cantlay

+1500: Justin Thomas

+1800: Dustin Johnson

+2000: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa

+2200: Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith

+2500: Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland

+2800: Will Zalatoris

+3000: Brooks Koepka

+3300: Matt Fitzpatrick, Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im

+4000: Adam Scott, Bubba Watson, Max Homa

+5000: Tony Finau, Marc Leishman, Russell Henley, Talor Gooch

