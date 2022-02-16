Jon Rahm voted DP World Tour player of the year for second time

Jon Rahm was voted the 2021 Seve Ballesteros Award winner as player of the year on the DP World Tour. It’s the second time in three years that Rahm has received the award from his peers on tour.

The 27-year-old Spaniard won his first major championship last year, at the U.S. Open, and was world No. 1 for 27 weeks. He also went 3-1-1 in Europe’s losing effort at the Ryder Cup.

“Winning anything with Seve’s name on it is a huge honor for me, as is the fact that this is voted for by the players of the DP World Tour,” Rahm said, according to the tour.

“It is very unique to be recognized by your peers like this. It is a true honor to be able to win this award for a second time and hopefully I can continue to make the DP World Tour proud.”

The award is named in recognition of Ballesteros, the Spanish legend who won a record 50 times on what was formerly known as the European Tour.