Jon Rahm: We hear betters heckling every single PGA Tour round

ATLANTA – A “loser” fan made headlines last Saturday at the BMW Championship when he heckled Max Homa over a $3 bet, but overzealous fans with a rooting interest are nothing new on the PGA Tour.

The fan yelled “pull it” when Homa hit his putt on the 17th hole during the third round. The fan also heckled Chris Kirk, who was paired with Homa.

“I feel like we hear it every single round. That happens way more often than you guys may hear. I mean, it's very, very present,” Jon Rahm said. 

Full-field tee times from the Tour Championship

“In golf, spectators are very close, and even if they're not directly talking to you, they're close enough to where if they say to their buddy, I bet you 10 bucks he's going to miss it, you hear it.”

The Tour has become increasingly aware of heckling fans as online betting has grown and the fan last week in Chicago was escorted off property as part of the circuit’s protocols.

“That's long been an issue out here, really, since the beginning of the PGA Tour,” said Tyler Dennis, the Tour’s executive vice president and president. “We have a robust and comprehensive fan code of conduct, we have an extensive security apparatus and plan each week, and we feel really confident about all the aspects of that. We spend a good deal of time monitoring it each and every day and we take it very seriously.”

