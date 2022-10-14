Jonah Hill to play John Daly in biopic covering two-time major winner's career

Actor Jonah Hill is set to produce and star in a biopic about the career of John Daly, per a report from Above the Line.

The two-time Oscar Nominee will transform into the eccentric blonde golfer, and the biopic "will examine the excesses, scandals, and athletic achievements of the PGA Tour golfer, who is considered by many to be the 'Bad Boy of Golf'," ATL details.

Hill has received numerous accolades throughout his career and is best known for his comedic roles in films such as "Superbad", "Knocked Up", "21 Jump Street" and "The Wolf of Wall Street".

"Hotel Mumbai" director Anthony Maras is expected to direct. Maras is friendly with Hill, who will produce the film under his own production company, Strong Baby Productions, along with the team at Nashville-based Hideout Pictures. The team at Hideout was previously connected with Daly. The film is reported to be in the scriptwriting phase.

There will be plenty of material to work with since Daly — who is still playing on the PGA Tour Champions and the occasional major or Tour event — is widely viewed as a controversial figure on and off the golf course.

A two-time major winner and five-time Tour winner, Daly is known for his driving distance, atypical course appearance and persona. Off the course, he has spoken about his struggles with substance abuse and gambling. He is a four-time divorcee.

The 56-year-old still has a large fanbase and draws a crowd at tournaments to this day.