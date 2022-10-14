Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler team up for electric pickleball match

Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler teamed up Thursday in Frisco, Texas, but it wasn’t at the PGA of America’s new headquarters.

The former Longhorns gave pickleball a go in the Celebrity Battle of the Paddle against Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki and American tennis star John Isner.

Despite a massive disadvantage in reach – Nowitzki and Isner are listed at 7-feet and 6 feet 10 inches tall, respectively, with wingspans to match – Spieth and Scheffler held their own and flashed some skills.

It should come as no surprise that two Masters champions excel at a sport that requires immense hand-eye coordination.

Also unsurprising is Spieth talking to his serve the same way he would talk to an 8-iron trying to catch the ridge on No. 16 at Augusta National.

Spieth and Scheffler put up a fight, but the nearly 14-feet of combined height for their opponents (and a professional tennis player) was too much to overcome and the current and former world No. 1s ending up losing 11-6 to Nowitzki and Isner.