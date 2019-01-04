KAPALUA, Hawaii – Jordan Spieth will begin his year on the PGA Tour next week at the Sony Open.

Spieth has started his year at the Sentry Tournament of Champions the last three seasons but he failed to win on the PGA Tour in 2018 for just the second time in career.

Spieth will be joined at Waialae Country Club by fellow U.S. Ryder Cup players Justin Thomas and Patrick Reed.

Spieth teamed with Thomas for a 3-1-0 record in Paris, while Reed, who went 0-2-0 alongside Tiger Woods, blamed Spieth for the breakup of their previously successful partnership.

“The issue’s obviously with Jordan not wanting to play with me,” Reed told the New York Times following the U.S. team’s seven-point loss. “I don’t have any issue with Jordan. When it comes right down to it, I don’t care if I like the person I’m paired with or if the person likes me as long as it works and it sets up the team for success. He and I know how to make each other better. We know how to get the job done.”

This will mark the first time Spieth and Reed have played the same event since the Ryder Cup.