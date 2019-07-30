The PGA Tour's regular season comes to a close this week at the Wyndham Championship, where Jordan Spieth will return for the first time since a memorable playoff loss six years ago. Here's a look at some marquee, early-round groupings at Sedgefield Country Club, where Spieth will play the first two rounds alongside a pair of tournament winners this season (all times ET):

7:50 a.m. Thursday, 12:50 p.m. Friday: Webb Simpson, Patrick Reed, Si Woo Kim

Simpson earned his first career victory at this event back in 2011, and after finishing T-6 or better four of the last five years he returns to his native state as the pre-tournament favorite. Reed beat Spieth in overtime here in 2013 and finished inside the top 25 in two appearances since, while Kim cruised to victory in 2016 months before his watershed win at The Players but has largely struggled this year.

8 a.m. Thursday, 1 p.m. Friday: Brandt Snedeker, Chez Reavie, Billy Horschel

Snedeker shot an opening-round 59 last year en route to a wire-to-wire victory, and he returns in search of some similar magic at a course where he has contended often. Reavie ended an 11-year victory drought last month at the Travelers Championship, while Horschel is heating up for another playoff run after finishing T-25 or better in five of his last seven starts.

12:50 p.m. Thursday, 7:50 a.m. Friday: Collin Morikawa, Matthew Wolff, Adam Long

Two of the biggest stars of the Class of 2019 will again be joined, as Morikawa and Wolff tee it up together just one month after Wolff's 72nd-hole win at the 3M Open. Morikawa bounced back to earn his maiden victory last week in Reno and both are now playoff-bound, with Long rounding out the standout rookie trio having captured the Desert Classic in January.

1 p.m. Thursday, 8 a.m. Friday: Jordan Spieth, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III

Spieth lost to Patrick Reed in a playoff in his tournament debut here in 2013, and he hasn't been back since. But he'll take on Sedgefield again in an effort to boost his playoff positioning, and joining him for the first two rounds will be Casey, who successfully defended his Valspar title in March, and Howell, who broke a lengthy victory drought at the RSM Classic in the fall.