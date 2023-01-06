Jordan Spieth kindly asks fans to keep their gambling talk down while he's putting

It seems as though Jordan Spieth never has a boring day on the golf course, and Thursday at Kapalua was no exception.

Spieth’s round was highlighted by an insane flop shot he holed for par at the par-4 16th, but his reaction to a pair of spectators after a tap-in par at the 12th has garnered nearly as much attention on social media.

It’s no secret that golf betting has become more and more commonplace, and a couple of onlookers underestimated how far their voices would carry as they discussed their bets while Spieth was putting.

In true Jordan Spieth fashion, the former Longhorn casually walked toward the gentlemen and kindly asked them to keep their voices down, at least while he was putting.

Spieth even remarked that he would “be doing the same thing” before sharing a fist bump with the fans and moving on to the 13th, which ended up being his only bogey of the day.

The three-time major champion shot an opening-round 6-under 67 and sits three shots off the lead after Day 1.