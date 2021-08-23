Jordan Spieth makes back-to-back triple bogeys in final round of Northern Trust

On Friday, it was back-to-back eagles that highlighted Jordan Spieth’s 62 at The Northern Trust.

Monday, it was back-to-back triple bogeys that sent him spiraling in the opposite direction.

Spieth got off to a sluggish start in the delayed final round at Liberty National, making three bogeys and one birdie over his first eight holes.

At the par-4 ninth, Spieth hit his tee shot left, into the water. Because of where his ball crossed, Spieth had to drop 353 yards from the hole. Following the penalty shot, he then hit his third shot into the creek that intersects the middle of the hole.

After finally carding his 7, Spieth hit his tee shot O.B. right at the par-4 10th. One penalty drop and three swings later, he was finally on the green, on which he two-putted for his second straight 7.

That sent Spieth to 8 over par on the day and 1 over par for the tournament. His wild ride continued over the remainder of the back nine, with three birdies and three bogeys.

Spieth finished with an 8-over 79, his worst score since a second-round 81 in the 2020 U.S. Open. At 1 over par, he was 73rd among the 75 players competing in the final round, when he signed his card.