Amateurs love it when they can relate to pros, like when a pro has a large disparity in his two nine-hole scores.

Saturday at the Valero Texas Open, Jordan Spieth looked like an amateur over his first nine. And then he looked like a three-time major champion on the second.

Spieth shot 6-over 42 on the front side in the third round at TPC San Antonio, complete with two double bogeys, two bogeys and no birdies. He came home in 5-under 31, with five birdies, including three straight to close his eventful round.

Never give up on a round ...



Jordan Spieth didn't. pic.twitter.com/pf5P2F9e0g — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 6, 2019

Full-field scores from the Valero Texas Open

Valero Texas Open: Articles, photos and videos

For as much as is made about Spieth’s putter, it’s his driver that most dictated his score on Saturday. He didn’t hit a fairway until the 11th hole, but from there on didn’t miss one over the remainder of his round. The 10 holes he played after going astray off the tee: 6 over. The eight holes he played from the short grass: 5 under.

It all added up to a 1-over 73, which dropped Spieth into a tie for 16th place. He began the third round four shots off the lead, but is now eight back of 54-hole leader Si Woo Kim.