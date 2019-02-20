Spieth's dad on bag in Mexico after death of caddie Greller's dad

By
Getty Images

Jordan Spieth will be playing with a heavy heart this week at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

Golf Channel's Todd Lewis first reported that Spieth's caddie, Michael Greller, won't carry Spieth's bag at Chapultepec Golf Club in Mexico City as he returns home to be with his family after the death of his father, John Greller.

Spieth's father, Shawn Spieth, will serve as the fill-in caddie.

It is unclear when Greller will return to Spieth's bag. After this week, Spieth isn't expected to play again until The Players on March 14-17.

Spieth has gone 11 straight tournaments without a top-10 finish. Last week at Riviera, he was in contention before a final-round 81.

Trending Content

More articles like this