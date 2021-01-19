JP McManus Pro-Am, starring Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, postponed until 2022

The star-studded JP McManus Pro-Am tournament has been postponed for a second time because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event had been scheduled for July 5-6 in Ireland, with big-name commitments including Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka.

More than 40,000 spectators were expected to attend, with a pro-am contingent traveling from all over the world.

The event, which hasn’t been staged since 2010, will now be held a year later, July 4-5, 2022.

“We are at all times prioritizing public health and are aware that question marks remain about events taking place for much of this year,” said Pro-Am Committee chairman Colm Hannon. “Spectators make the Pro-Am very special and we feel by moving it to 2022, and making the decision early, gives us the best chance of delivering a world-class tournament in front of a full house next year.”