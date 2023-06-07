×

J.T. Higgins resigns after 3 seasons as USC head men's golf coach

Getty Images

For the second time in less than three years, USC is looking for a new head men’s golf coach.

The Trojans’ athletic department announced Wednesday evening that J.T. Higgins has resigned from his position after three seasons leading USC.

Higgins arrived in Los Angeles from Texas A&M, where he won the 2009 NCAA Championship among nine other top-15 finishes at nationals in 18 seasons. But after taking over at USC, the Trojans didn’t finish better than eighth at three Pac-12 Championships and missed NCAA regionals as a team each of the past two seasons.

A national search for Higgins' replacement will begin immediately.

Back in July 2020, USC and Chris Zambri mutually agreed to part ways after 14 seasons with Zambri leading the men’s golf program. Under Zambri, a USC alum, the Trojans had made 12 NCAA Championship appearances, won three regional tiles and three conference crowns, and amassed 32 total tournament victories.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Wake Forest, USC advance to NCAAW team final

BY Patricia Duffy  — 

One was expected, one was a surprise, but both Wake Forest and Southern Cal earned their place in the finals.

Amari Avery
College Central

USC freshman Avery wins in second college start

BY Brentley Romine  — 

USC freshman Amari Avery has adjusted seamlessly into the college game, winning in just her second career start Tuesday in Houston.
College Central

Pepperdine's Melton transferring to USC

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Pepperdine freshman Alexa Melton announced Friday that she is transferring to USC and will be eligible to play in the fall.