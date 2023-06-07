J.T. Higgins resigns after 3 seasons as USC head men's golf coach

For the second time in less than three years, USC is looking for a new head men’s golf coach.

The Trojans’ athletic department announced Wednesday evening that J.T. Higgins has resigned from his position after three seasons leading USC.

Higgins arrived in Los Angeles from Texas A&M, where he won the 2009 NCAA Championship among nine other top-15 finishes at nationals in 18 seasons. But after taking over at USC, the Trojans didn’t finish better than eighth at three Pac-12 Championships and missed NCAA regionals as a team each of the past two seasons.

A national search for Higgins' replacement will begin immediately.

Back in July 2020, USC and Chris Zambri mutually agreed to part ways after 14 seasons with Zambri leading the men’s golf program. Under Zambri, a USC alum, the Trojans had made 12 NCAA Championship appearances, won three regional tiles and three conference crowns, and amassed 32 total tournament victories.