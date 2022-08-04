The first legal challenge to the PGA Tour’s stand against LIV Golf will come Tuesday in San Jose, California.

The U.S. District Court for California’s Northern District has scheduled an in-person hearing for the three players – Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones – who have challenged the Tour’s suspension for violating the circuit’s policies and playing the LIV Golf league. The players have filed for a temporary restraining order that would allow them to play the FedExCup playoffs, which begin Thursday in Memphis.

The hearing, which will be held before Judge Beth Labson Freeman, is scheduled for 1 p.m. PT and the Tour must file any opposition to the players’ motion for relief by 8 a.m. PT Monday.

Eleven players, including Gooch, Swafford and Jones, filed an antitrust lawsuit against the Tour challenging the circuit’s suspensions of those members who participated in any of the LIV Golf events. It’s unclear whether any of the players who are seeking relief will attend Tuesday’s hearing.