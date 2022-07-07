NORTH BERWICK, Scotland – It took an emergency court ruling to allow Justin Harding to play this week’s Genesis Scottish Open, but despite the obvious distractions, the South African made the most of the opportunity.

Harding is one of four players who were granted last minute stays that allowed them to play the event after initially being barred by the DP World Tour because of their participation in the first LIV Golf event.

Controversy aside, on the course he carded a bogey-free 65 for a spot inside the top 5.

“I’ve tried my best at keeping it all to one side,” Harding said Thursday. “I’m by no means a fighter. I’m not confrontational either. It’s an awkward situation but we just have to make the best of it.”

Harding, Ian Poulter and Adrian Otaegui appealed the European tour’s decision to ban them from the Scottish Open for violating the circuit’s tournament regulations and playing in the Saudi-backed LIV series. Branden Grace, who was also barred from playing the event, was also added to the field because of the ruling by Sport Resolutions in the United Kingdom.

Grace and Poulter’s addition to the field was particularly tough for the PGA Tour, which is co-sanctioning the Scottish Open. Both players were indefinitely suspended by the Tour for playing the LIV events.

Harding said he’s been welcomed this week by other players, but he did admit that the court ruling has created some uncomfortable moments.

“I always thought it would be a bit tricky. I didn't quite realize it was going to get blown up quite as much as this,” Harding said. “I have to be honest, I thought it might have been handled a little bit better from all parties.”

Harding, who told reporters Thursday that he does not have a contract with LIV Golf, might also present an issue for the PGA Tour. He’s not a member, therefore he was not suspended for playing the LIV events, but he could earn status if he were to win this week.

In a memo sent to players this week, the PGA Tour outlined how the British court’s ruling might impact its handling of the LIV players. The circuit explained that players will still be awarded FedExCup points for their finish at the Scottish Open and next week’s Open Championship but, because of the suspensions, would not be eligible to participate in the playoffs.

“We will ensure that their participation will not negatively impact your tournament eligibility, your position in the priority rankings or your eligibility to compete in the FedExCup playoffs,” the memo stated.