Justin Rose ends four-year winless drought with Monday victory at Pebble Beach

Justin Rose ended a four-year winless drought on Monday, winning the weather-delayed AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The victory was his 11th on the PGA Tour and first since the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open. It was also the first by a European-born player in tournament history and earned him a spot in this year's Masters Tournament.

Thanks to a suspension on Saturday, because of high winds, play spilled over into a fifth day on the Monterey Peninsula, where Rose held a two-stroke lead with his ball in the 10th fairway.

Despite the extra night, sleeping on the lead and trying to return to the winner’s circle, Rose showed no signs of nerves over his final nine holes.

The Englishman parred the 10th and then birdied the 11th, 13th and 14th holes to increase his advantage to three strokes.

The birdie at No. 11 came courtesy this 27-footer:

The birdie at the 13th was from 20 feet and at the 14th from 8 feet, the latter pushing him to 18 under par for the event.

The former world No. 1 was never challenged in the final stanza. Denny McCarthy closed in 64 to finish at 14 under and Brendon Todd (65) and Brandon Wu (66) later posted 15 under.

Rose just needed to play steadily over his final few holes, and that's what he did. Thanks to three consecutive pars, he maintained a three-shot lead entering the par-5 18th, where his conservative approach – iron off the tee and a layup – led to a final par and a long-awaited triumph.