Justin Rose is now an equipment free agent.

Rose and equipment manufacturer Honma announced Friday in a joint statement that they have mutually agreed to part ways.

“For over a year, Justin worked closely with our team to help develop innovative and top­-performing lines of Honma woods and irons,” said John Kawaja, president of Honma Golf North America. “His pursuit of perfection, approach to product testing and feedback has produced great value to Honma ... We wish him the very best in his pursuit of more majors and career success.”

Added Rose: “I have enjoyed working with the Honma team and collaborating closely with them to design and develop excellent golf equipment. I was able to see firsthand the innovations that the craftsmen at Honma bring to their clubs. I am hopeful that during our time of partnership, we have laid the groundwork for Honma to continue to expand their brand. We both feel it is the right time to pursue our own paths.”

Rose signed with Honma, a Japanese-based company, at the beginning of 2019 and won the Farmers Insurance Open in just his second start as a Honma ambassador. However, he has since fallen from world No. 1 to No. 14, and two months ago at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Rose did not have a single Honma club in his bag, with neither party publicly addressing the rumors that Rose had decided to leave the brand.

Now, though, it's official.