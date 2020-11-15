AUGUSTA, Ga. – Squandering an opportunity to win the Masters is always difficult and following his fourth-place finish Justin Thomas was in no mood for silver linings.

“It was far from my best stuff so to finish fourth that is a positive,” Thomas said. “I keep getting better. I'm very confident I'm going to win around this place at some point. I just don't know when or if it will happen. I'm very comfortable. I just need to execute a little bit better.”

Statistically, Thomas’ ball-striking was good enough. He finished 10th in driving distance, sixth in greens in regulation and fourth in proximity to the hole. The issue was, he was inconsistent on the greens and he was 41st in putts from 5 to 10 feet.

Thomas’ title hopes unraveled on Saturday when he struggled to finish his round with bogeys at Nos. 12, 14 and 15 and he began the final round six shots off the lead before closing with a 70.

Because of the pandemic and the move of this year’s tournament to November there is one silver lining with the next Masters only five months away. “I wish the tournament in April started tomorrow," Thomas said. "I'll just say that."