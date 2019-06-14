PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Plenty of big names failed to advance to the weekend at Pebble Beach, even some who came into the U.S. Open as popular picks to contend at the year's third major.

Chief among them, Justin Thomas. The U.S. Open cut is T-60 and ties, which left Thomas, who went 73-73, on the outside looking at the 2-over cut by two shots. Thomas was out of action for six weeks with a wrist injury before returning to miss the cut at the Memorial and finishing T-20 last week at the RBC Canadian Open in his U.S. Open tune-up.

But things didn't go as planned for Thomas at Pebble Beach, where he started 2 over after carding six bogeys in his first round. Despite going out in 34 on Friday, he stumbled late, going bogey-double bogey on Nos. 12 and 13 and coming home in 39.

The early exit is just the fourth major missed cut in the 2017 PGA champion's career.

Other notables to miss the cut include Jimmy Walker (4 over), Tony Finau (4 over), Ian Poulter (4 over), Ernie Els (6 over), Kevin Na (7 over), Keegan Bradley (7 over) and Bubba Watson (8 over).