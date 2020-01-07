Bettors don't expect any letup from Justin Thomas this week as the PGA Tour heads to Honolulu.

Three years ago Thomas followed a win at the Sentry Tournament of Champions with another victory the following week at the Sony Open, a performance that included an opening-round 59. This time Thomas returns to Oahu fresh off a playoff victory at Kapalua, where he outlasted Patrick Reed and Xander Schauffele.

Oddsmakers at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook have installed Thomas as a 6/1 betting favorite this week at Waialae Country Club, followed by Reed and Webb Simpson at 12/1. Defending champ Matt Kuchar is listed at 20/1, just behind sophomore sensation Collin Morikawa, while 2018 champ Patton Kizzire comes in at 125/1.

Here's a look at some of the other notable odds as the Tour completes its two-week stint in Hawaii:

6/1: Justin Thomas

12/1: Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson

18/1: Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa

20/1: Matt Kuchar, Sungjae Im

30/1: Joaquin Niemann, Charles Howell III

40/1: Marc Leishman, Kevin Kisner, Chez Reavie, Abraham Ancer, Corey Conners, Cameron Smith

50/1: Brandt Snedeker, Alex Noren, J.T. Poston, Brendon Todd

60/1: Andrew Putnam, Brian Harman, Sebastian Munoz, Brian Stuard, Russell Knox

80/1: Emiliano Grillo, Rory Sabbatini, Dylan Frittelli, Aaron Wise, Lanto Griffin, Ryan Palmer, Zach Johnson, Kevin Na, Keegan Bradley, Carlos Ortiz, Vaughn Taylor

100/1: Shugo Imahira, Pat Perez, Matt Jones, Scott Piercy, Daniel Berger, Russell Henley, Bud Cauley, Kyle Stanley, Brian Gay

125/1: Patton Kizzire, Ryan Armour, Keith Mitchell, Sung Kang, Nick Taylor, Brice Garnett