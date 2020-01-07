Thomas betting favorite to complete Hawaiian double at Sony

Getty Images

Bettors don't expect any letup from Justin Thomas this week as the PGA Tour heads to Honolulu.

Three years ago Thomas followed a win at the Sentry Tournament of Champions with another victory the following week at the Sony Open, a performance that included an opening-round 59. This time Thomas returns to Oahu fresh off a playoff victory at Kapalua, where he outlasted Patrick Reed and Xander Schauffele.

Oddsmakers at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook have installed Thomas as a 6/1 betting favorite this week at Waialae Country Club, followed by Reed and Webb Simpson at 12/1. Defending champ Matt Kuchar is listed at 20/1, just behind sophomore sensation Collin Morikawa, while 2018 champ Patton Kizzire comes in at 125/1.

Here's a look at some of the other notable odds as the Tour completes its two-week stint in Hawaii:

6/1: Justin Thomas

12/1: Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson

18/1: Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa

20/1: Matt Kuchar, Sungjae Im

30/1: Joaquin Niemann, Charles Howell III

40/1: Marc Leishman, Kevin Kisner, Chez Reavie, Abraham Ancer, Corey Conners, Cameron Smith

50/1: Brandt Snedeker, Alex Noren, J.T. Poston, Brendon Todd

60/1: Andrew Putnam, Brian Harman, Sebastian Munoz, Brian Stuard, Russell Knox

80/1: Emiliano Grillo, Rory Sabbatini, Dylan Frittelli, Aaron Wise, Lanto Griffin, Ryan Palmer, Zach Johnson, Kevin Na, Keegan Bradley, Carlos Ortiz, Vaughn Taylor

100/1: Shugo Imahira, Pat Perez, Matt Jones, Scott Piercy, Daniel Berger, Russell Henley, Bud Cauley, Kyle Stanley, Brian Gay

125/1: Patton Kizzire, Ryan Armour, Keith Mitchell, Sung Kang, Nick Taylor, Brice Garnett