TULSA, Okla. – Justin Thomas’ friendship with Tiger Woods has been well documented, and the pair now have something in common: a PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

Woods won the PGA in 2007, the last time it was played at the famed Tulsa course, and Thomas can now add his name to a list of major winners at Southern Hills that includes Woods, Retief Goosen and Nick Price, to name a few.

“The list of champions at this place I think kind of speaks for itself,” Thomas said after hoisting the Wanamaker Trophy for the second time. “I think being on the list of champions at this golf course is very, very special … And it's definitely nice doing it after he did it in '07.”

This PGA Championship triumph is Thomas’ 15th PGA Tour win and second major championship. He also won the PGA at Quail Hollow in 2017.

Thomas joked after his most recent victory that it’s merely one thing he can cross off the long list of Woods’ accomplishments.

“I think now I only have like 150 other things to do that he's done to where he can stop giving me grief,” Thomas said. “So I guess it's just a steppingstone.”

Only in comparison to the career of Woods could winning a PGA Championship be referred to as a “steppingstone.”

Thomas was asked whether he thought Woods was celebrating Sunday night watching him defeat Will Zalatoris in a playoff.

“I don't know, I'm sure he probably will give me a hard time for shanking it [off the tee on No. 6],” Thomas said. “I should have made the putt on 18. Shouldn't have been in a playoff. I don't know, he'll always find something to give me grief about.”