Justin Thomas ended his winning drought with a comfortable three-shot victory Sunday at the BMW Championship. Here’s everything you need to know from Sunday at Medinah:

Leaderboard: Justin Thomas (-25), Patrick Cantlay (-22), Hideki Matsuyama (-20), Tony Finau (-18), Jon Rahm (-16), Brandt Snedeker (-16)

What it means: Other than bogeys to open both nines Sunday, Thomas had a stress-free ride to victory. Cantlay never got within two shots, and Thomas birdied three times from Nos. 11-15 to put the tournament away. Thomas, who finished his assault on Medinah with a 4-under 68, has now won a PGA Tour-sanctioned event for the sixth straight year and is back in the winner’s circle for the first time since last year’s WGC-Bridgestone. More importantly – at least for Thomas’ pocketbook – Thomas moves up 14 spots to No. 1 in the FedExCup standings and will start next week’s Tour Championship at 10 under.

Round of the day: Matsuyama made a furious charge, but he couldn’t get close to Thomas after a third-round left him 10 shots back entering Sunday. Still, Matsuyama’s closing 63, his second such score of the week, earned the 27-year-old a solo-third finish and a trip to East Lake (he was No. 33 in points coming into the week).

BMW Championship: Full-field scores | Full coverage | FedExCup standings

Best of the rest: Keeping with the FedExCup theme, Kevin Tway birdied Nos. 14-17 and appeared poised to jump into the top 30. However, his closing par and final-round 69 left him one spot short of East Lake. Jason Kokrak had better luck with his closing 69, hopping two spots from No. 32 to grab the final Tour Championship ticket. He joins Matsuyama and No. 29 Lucas Glover, who also closed in 69, as the only players to qualify for the playoff finale after starting the week outside the bubble.

Biggest disappointment: Tiger Woods birdied three of his first seven holes but did nothing after that. He ended up with a closing 72 to finish T-37 and end his chances of advancing to the Tour Championship.

Shot of the day: No shot was more crucial than Thomas’ approach from the rough at No. 11 to set up birdie and move Thomas’ advantage back to three shots.