Justin Thomas putting Jimmy Johnson back on the bag for U.S. Open

ATLANTA – Although he finished runner-up at the Tour Championship, Justin Thomas was pleased with his form at a crucial point of the year – with the U.S. Open just two weeks away and November’s Masters looming.

Along with a game that appears to be peaking at the right time, Thomas will also have a familiar face on his golf bag at Winged Foot. He confirmed on Monday at East Lake that Jimmy Johnson will be back on the bag at the U.S. Open.

Johnson has been recovering at home since the Memorial with health issues and Thomas had Jim “Bones” Mackay step in for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

Thomas said last month that Johnson had a series of tests and that “everything came back good.” On Monday he confirmed that Johnson is feeling better.

