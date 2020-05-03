Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler turn back clock with persimmons, vintage ball

Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler
Instagram/justinthomas34

With people cooped up inside during quarantine and the coronavirus pandemic, many have turned to new hobbies, like puzzles, exercise or reading. But for two of the game's top players, they turned to a different on-course challenge.

Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler hit up Medalist Golf Club in South Florida on Sunday for a throwback match, equipped with vintage persimmon clubs and balls. Thomas even rocked the old-school tie-and-cardigan combo, similar to what he wore during the 2017 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.

Hitting persimmon clubs on the screws is one of the more pleasurable sounds in life. As Thomas pointed out in the caption, "The audio on some of the shots today were niiiiiice."

Thomas is already pleading for another go around, saying, "Safe to say, I will be asking for rick as a partner next time we do this." Imagine how fired up the home crowd at Whistling Straits would be if they saw Thomas and Fowler emerge from the tunnel to the first tee rocking old-school Ryder Cup uniforms and then immediately pulling out a persimmon driver.

One can only hope.

More articles like this
Grill Room

JT recalls first home-run derby at Tiger's house

BY Grill Room Team  — 

Justin Thomas recently visited Tiger Woods' house and ended up breaking a candle in the living room when a home-run derby ensued.
Golf Central

Eagle, round of 66 have JT back in Mexico mix

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Justin Thomas has never finished outside the top 10 at the WGC-Mexico Championship, and he's once again in the hunt for the title.
Golf Central

Tiger: I carried JT's ass at Presidents Cup

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Tiger Woods was effusive in his praise of Justin Thomas on Tuesday Riviera, but he still found time to slip in a zinger.