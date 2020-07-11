Justin Thomas: Tiger Woods is 'scared to come out and play against all of us'

Getty Images

DUBLIN, Ohio – As expected, Tiger Woods is scheduled to pick up his season next week at the Memorial after five months of competitive inactivity, and Justin Thomas can’t wait.

“I think he was starting to get a little sassy, I was telling him he's scared to come out and play against all of us when he's sitting at home, just trying to give him a hard time,” joked Thomas following the third round at the Workday Charity Open.

Workday Charity Open: Full-field scores | Full coverage

Thomas said the last time he played a round with Woods was in May prior to The Match: Champions for Charity, which Woods won paired with Peyton Manning.

“I hadn't played with him in a while. Just because I've been busy. I've been playing, and he's been home,” said Thomas, who worked as an on-course analyst during The Match. “I'm glad that he's finally coming back out.”

Woods hasn’t played an official PGA Tour event since the Genesis Invitational in February. He skipped potential starts at the WGC-Mexico Championship, Honda Classic, Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players with back issues and has not made a start since the Tour resumed its schedule last month.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Woods to return next week at Memorial

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Tiger Woods is making his long-awaited return to the PGA Tour at next week's Memorial Tournament, which he's won five times.
Golf Central

Brooks highlights Workday field; Tiger skips

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Seven of the top 15 players in the world are set to tee it up next week at the Workday Charity Open, just not Tiger Woods.
Golf Central

Woods skipping next week's Travelers Champ.

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Tiger Woods has decided to skip next week's Travelers Championship as he did not commit before Friday's deadline.