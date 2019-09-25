Timberlake stripes hickory wood down No. 18 at Old Course

Justin Timberlake really can do it all. Including striping a hickory wood down No. 18 at the Old Course at St. Andrews to the list, as he posted Wednesday on Instagram. 

“When they ask you to hit a hickory wood club from the 1800s and you stripe it down 18,” he wrote, “AKA for my non-golfers: I hit the ball with an old a-- club and it was chill.”

Before he striped it down the middle, he told the crowd, “Everyone say a prayer!”

But no prayers were needed, and Timberlake then asked the crowd for a round of applause, which they happily gave him.

The Old Course at St. Andrews is hosting this week’s European Tour event, the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, where Lucas Bjerregaard is looking to defend his title. 

