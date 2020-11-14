Jutanugarn sisters both test positive for COVID-19, WD from upcoming event

Getty Images

Former world No. 1 and two-time major winner Ariya Jutanugarn and her sister Moriya have tested positive for COVID-19 and have withdrawn from next week's LPGA Tour event in Florida, the Pelican Women's Championship.

"Although we have been very cautious, unfortunately Mo and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are now self-isolating and working on contact tracing all those we have been in contact with," Ariya Jutanugarn posted on her Facebook page on Saturday in Thailand.

The sisters said they contracted the disease earlier this week in the United States but gave no further information.

Ariya Jutanugarn, who won the 2016 Women's Open and 2018 U.S. Women's Open, said her condition is improving but that she has lost her sense of taste and has difficulty breathing.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Freer life outlook has Jutanugarn in mix at PGA

BY Randall Mell  — 

Ariya Jutanugarn is trying to quit tying her happiness to results. She thinks it will free her up on and off the course. It seems to be working.
News & Opinion

Green faces challenge in chase of Women's PGA

BY Randall Mell  — 

If Hannah Green is going to win the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, she’s going to have to do it staring down Ariya Jutanugarn.
News & Opinion

Green leads A. Jutanugarn by 1 at Women's PGA

BY Associated Press  — 

Hannah Green has a one-shot lead going into the final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and fresh evidence that going after her first LPGA Tour victory at a major won't be easy.