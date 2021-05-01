Kalle Samooja pulls into tie for 54-hole lead at Tenerife Open

TENERIFE, Spain — Kalle Samooja carded a 5-under 66 to pull level with overnight leader Nicolai von Dellingshausen and send both into the final round of the Tenerife Open with a one-shot lead on Saturday.

Samooja of Finland made six birdies to go with one bogey over the third round at the Golf Costa Adeje course on the Canary Islands.

“My short game was pretty spot on today,” Samooja said. “Ball-striking hasn’t been that pretty, especially today, so you need to find something in your game that works.”

German golfer Von Dellingshausen started the day three shots up and held onto his share of the lead after carding a 70 on three birdies and two bogeys.

Both leaders have yet to win a European Tour event.

“I would be lying if I said I didn’t have any nerves just going out here,” Von Dellingshausen said. “It’s a situation that is not completely new to me but it’s a different set up on the European Tour. I tried to stay patient and I did.”

Dean Burmester was their nearest chaser. Yikeun Chang, Sebastián García, and Adrian Meronk were all two shots back.