Kamaiu Johnson DQ'd from Arnold Palmer Invitational for signing incorrect scorecard

Kamaiu Johnson, playing on a sponsor's exemption at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, shot 8 over through 36 holes and was going to miss the cut by six shots.

However, the 29-year-old was instead disqualified for signing an incorrect scorecard.

According to Ryan French, Johnson made a triple-bogey 7 on Bay Hill's par-4 ninth, but Johnson signed for a 6. The walking scorer and rules official both put Johnson down for a triple.

Full-field scores from the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Johnson was playing with Nick Hardy and Kyle Westmoreland. Hardy told French that Johnson had a 22-foot putt from the fringe for par. However, the threesome was flagged earlier in the round for slow play, so Hardy headed to the 10th hole's tee box as Johnson was finishing up on the ninth green, where he missed his par putt and then failed to make a 3 and 4-footer for bogey and double bogey. He made a 20-inch putt for a triple.

The PGA Tour asked Hardy what occurred on the ninth green, but Hardy said he didn't see the incident. The Tour then informed Hardy that video cameras around the green confirmed Johnson made a 7. Johnson was then DQ'd under Rule 3.3b.

Johnson replied to French's report on Twitter with an apology.

Johnson is a multiple-time winner on the APGA Tour. He has made five Tour starts with four missed cuts — and now one DQ.