Kansas men, leading tournament, forced to WD after COVID positive

One moment Kansas was leading. The next the Jayhawks were headed home.

Kansas, ranked No. 28 in the Golfstat men’s rankings, shot 14 under on Friday to take a one-shot lead at the Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate, but the Jayhawks never teed off in Saturday’s second round at Classic Club in Palm Springs, California, after one of their team members tested positive for COVID-19.

“Due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Kansas Men’s Golf team, the Jayhawks have withdrawn from the Desert Intercollegiate and will pause all activities at this time,” the school said in a statement. “Kansas will not participate during the final two days Saturday and Sunday and will return to Lawrence following the health and safety protocols set by Kansas Team Health.”

The other 20 teams continued play, which will wrap up Sunday.

Kansas now won’t play again until the Lamkin San Diego Classic, which starts March 8.