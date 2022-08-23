Kapalua now to include tournament winners, top 30 in FedExCup

The Sentry Tournament of Champions isn’t just for winners anymore.

The PGA Tour announced Tuesday that, beginning in 2023, the first event of the calendar year will now be open to tournament winners as well as any player who qualified for the season-ending Tour Championship.

The move should strengthen the limited field at Kapalua for what had been the Tour’s winners-only event. Eligibility was also expanded for the 2021 tournament, after the Tour schedule was reduced because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result, Scott Stallings, Cameron Young, Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners, Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, Adam Scott and Aaron Wise are now eligible for the 2023 event, scheduled for Jan. 5-8.

The purse will be $15 million, up from $8.2 million this year.

Cameron Smith is the defending champion, having shot a record-setting 34-under total to outduel Jon Rahm. It’s unlikely that Smith will be back to defend his title – he is reportedly headed to LIV Golf following the conclusion of this week’s Tour Championship.

The 2022 field also included stars like Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Viktor Hovland. Every player who qualified for the event committed to the tournament except for Rory McIlroy.

Sentry also extended its title sponsorship through 2035, it was announced Tuesday.