Keegan Bradley jumps in OWGR, U.S. Ryder Cup standings

Keegan Bradley climbed to his best position in the Official World Golf Ranking in nearly a decade after Sunday’s victory at the Travelers Championship.

Bradley, who also won the Zozo Championship in the fall, moved up 10 spots to No. 18. The last time he’d been ranked No. 18 or better was April 13, 2014. That same year, Bradley played in his second Ryder Cup – he hasn’t represented the U.S. in a team event since.

But that could change this September, as Bradley also jumped to No. 7 in U.S. Ryder Cup points, a spot outside one of six automatic qualifying positions.

“I mean, it is the first thing I said to my wife walking up to sign my card: This is a pretty big step toward doing that,” Bradley said of making another Ryder Cup squad. “I'm 37 years old. I hope to play in multiple more. I don't know how many more with everybody so good and the younger kids, just the team is incredible. I still got a lot to show the captain. I would love to go to Rome and be a part of that team.”

In front of Bradley are Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay and Max Homa. With just less than two months before the 12-man American side is confirmed (Aug. 20 for the six automatic berths; Aug. 28 for the six captain’s picks), it seems as if at least Scheffler, Clark and Koepka have clinched their positions inside that top six.

Bradley is ahead of some seasoned names who could warrant nods from U.S. captain Zach Johnson, including Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa. LIV players such as Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau are well down the list, and with just one major remaining, they will surely require picks.

Here is a quick look at the updated U.S. points standings:

1. Scottie Scheffler

2. Wyndham Clark

3. Brooks Koepka

4. Xander Schauffele

5. Patrick Cantlay

6. Max Homa

---

7. Keegan Bradley

8. Jordan Spieth

9. Cameron Young

10. Sam Burns

11. Justin Thomas

12. Collin Morikawa

13. Denny McCarthy

14. Kurt Kitayama

15. Will Zalatoris (injured)

Notables outside top 15