Kevin Hart joins "Feherty," Monday, July 29 at 9 p.m. ET

Award-winning actor/comedian Kevin Hart will join David Feherty on his self-titled, Emmy-nominated series Feherty presented by Farmers Insurance®, Monday (July 29) at 9 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel.

Filmed earlier this year in New York City, the conversation will feature a number of topics, including:

Hart recalling his audition as a comedian at the Comic Strip in New York City.

Reflecting on his affinity for boxing as an individual sport, and his drive to get better.

Elaborating on the keys to success and putting in hard work in order to achieve your goals.

Recounting a strange standup at a crab festival, fighting to keep the crowd’s attention.

Discussing his role of “Snowball” in the Secret Life of Pets 2.

Hart also answers a series of questions from Feherty in a “rapid fire” segment.

Feherty will welcome five additional guests in as many weeks to close out the show’s ninth season (each episode airing at 9 p.m. ET on Monday):

August 5 Paul Casey

August 12 Bernhard Langer

August 19 Xander Schauffele

August 26 John McEnroe

September 3 Michael Strahan

A two-time Emmy-nominated host (Outstanding Sports Personality – Studio Host), Feherty’s series initially debuted in June 2011, and celebrated its 100th episode milestone in 2017. Feherty is produced by GOLF Channel’s Emmy-nominated original production division, producing original series such as Feherty, along with critically acclaimed GOLF Films.

Described as “golf’s iconoclast,” by Rolling Stone, and “golf’s wisecracking, maverick interviewer,” by Esquire, Feherty’s all-star lineup of golf-enthused and culturally relevant guests feature celebrities from across entertainment, sports and politics. To date, Feherty has sat down with four U.S. Presidents (Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump); sports legends Charles Barkley, Nick Saban, Stephen Curry and Bobby Knight; Hollywood icons Matthew McConaughey, Larry David and Samuel L. Jackson; World Golf of Fame members Fred Couples, Nancy Lopez, Jack Nicklaus, Annika Sorenstam, Lee Trevino and Tom Watson; and a host of current golf superstars including Paula Creamer, Jason Day, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Michelle Wie.