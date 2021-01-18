Kevin Na jumps into Ryder Cup conversation after Sony Open triumph

Kevin Na turned pro in 2001 and owns five career PGA Tour wins, but he has never played on a U.S. team.

After Sunday’s victory at the Sony Open, Na gained some serious ground in the latest U.S. Ryder Cup standings, jumping 13 spots to No. 16.

"I've been close a few times," Na said. "I really thought I had a chance at the Presidents Cup. You know, I'm a fighter. I'm a good match-play player. I'm a good putter. Making those key putts is going to wear down the opponents, and I think I could be a good pick, a good help to the team."

The top three remained the same, as Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas are still Nos. 1, 2 and 3, respectively. Collin Morikawa, who XX at Waialae, moved up two spots to fifth, followed by Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele, who hold the final two of six automatic spots.

The only other riser in the top 30 was Brendan Steele, who is No. 30 after climbing nine spots.

Notables outside of the top 15 include Tiger Woods (20), Bubba Watson (23), Rickie Fowler (33), Jordan Spieth (36) and Phil Mickelson (38).

On the European side, with no other events outside of Sony there was almost no movement in either standing. Sergio Garcia did improve one spot to No. 14 on the World Points list.

U.S. POINTS

1. Dustin Johnson

2. Bryson DeChambeau

3. Justin Thomas

4. Collin Morikawa

5. Brooks Koepka

6. Xander Schauffele

7. Webb Simpson

8. Harris English

9. Patrick Reed

10. Tony Finau

11. Daniel Berger

12. Matt Wolff

The top six players after the BMW Championship will make the U.S. team. Six captain’s picks will be made after the Tour Championship.

EUROPEAN POINTS

1. Tommy Fleetwood

2. Jon Rahm

3. Rory McIlroy

4. Victor Perez

5. Matt Fitzpatrick

6. Bernd Wiesberger

7. Tyrrell Hatton

8. Danny Willett

9. Lee Westwood

10. Marcus Kinhult

WORLD POINTS

1. Jon Rahm

2. Rory McIlroy

3. Tyrrell Hatton

4. Tommy Fleetwood

5. Victor Perez

6. Danny Willett

7. Matthew Fitzpatrick

8. Lee Westwood

9. Bernd Wiesberger

10. Graeme McDowell

The top four players in European Points and the top five players in World Points not already qualified via European Points after the BMW PGA on Sept. 12 earn automatic spots on the European team. Three captain’s picks will be made on Sept. 13.