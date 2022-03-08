Kevin Na withdraw from Players, giving Taylor Moore second shot at field

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Kevin Na withdrew from The Players Championship to be at home with his wife, Jullianne, for the birth of the couple’s third child this week.

Na revealed on Twitter why he would be missing the PGA Tour’s marquee event and he was replaced in the field by Taylor Moore.

Moore was listed in the original Players field last Friday but was later bumped to the alternate list when Henrik Stenson added his name to the field. Patrick Rodgers is now the first alternate.

Na, who missed the cut last week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, has made 14 starts at The Players with three top-10 finishes, including a tie for third in 2009.