Kevin Na withdraw from Players, giving Taylor Moore second shot at field

Getty Images

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Kevin Na withdrew from The Players Championship to be at home with his wife, Jullianne, for the birth of the couple’s third child this week.

Na revealed on Twitter why he would be missing the PGA Tour’s marquee event and he was replaced in the field by Taylor Moore.

Full-field tee times from The Players Championship

Moore was listed in the original Players field last Friday but was later bumped to the alternate list when Henrik Stenson added his name to the field. Patrick Rodgers is now the first alternate.

Na, who missed the cut last week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, has made 14 starts at The Players with three top-10 finishes, including a tie for third in 2009.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Na: Koepka, other pros liked my Murray tweet

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Kevin Na apparently wasn’t the only one who got a chuckle out of his social-media spat with fellow pro Grayson Murray.
Golf Central

Murray fires Twitter shot at Na; Na claps back

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

After fellow tour pro Grayson Murray fired off the initial shot on Twitter, calling out Kevin Na’s deliberate pace of play, Na responded.
Golf Central

Na: Reax cool when 'the Big Cat imitated me'

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Kevin Na said on Thursday that he's "always" walked in putt but that it wasn't cool until Tiger Woods imitated him.