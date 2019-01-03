KAPALUA, Hawaii – Kevin Na withdrew from the Sentry Tournament of Champions before teeing off on Thursday with a fractured bone in his right pinky finger.

Na said he injured his finger last Thursday and was able to play just 12 holes during Wednesday’s pro-am before the pain became too intense.

“It’s tough because I worked so hard to get here,” said Na, who qualified for the year-opening event for the first time since 2012 with his victory at the Greenbrier last July.

Full-field scores from the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Sentry Tournament of Champions: Articles, photos and videos

Na was given a pain injection this week and he said he tried a variety of grips in order to play the winner’s-only event. He estimated he will need about four weeks before he can play again and is hopeful he can return to the PGA Tour at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Na’s withdrawal reduced the field in Maui, where there are no alternates, to 33 players. He will receive last-place earnings but it will be unofficial and no FedExCup points.