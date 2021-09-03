KFT player who made U.S. Open cut could miss card by one twice in three weeks

Taylor Montgomery has already narrowly missed out on a PGA Tour card once this season. It could happen again this Sunday, and like the first time, Montgomery won’t be able to do anything about it.

The 26-year-old UNLV product, who finished 26th on the Korn Ferry Tour’s regular-season points list, missed the cut Friday at the KFT Finals finale at Victoria National. He’s currently projected at 26th in Finals points (not including players who didn’t lock up Tour status during the regular season) and now must sit and wait for his fate.

Only 25 cards are available at the end of the three-week Finals, which end Sunday.

It likely won’t be a particularly fun weekend, not after Montgomery shot 85 in Friday’s second round. He played his last six holes in 12 over, making a quadruple bogey at the par-4 14th hole and a closing triple at the par-4 18th hole.

Montgomery also missed the cut three weeks ago in the regular-season capper, the Pinnacle Bank Championship, before coming up just 17 points short of No. 25 Austin Smotherman. He then went T-26, T-18 to begin his Finals, and he entered this week’s KFT Championship at No. 14 in Finals points.

Of course, fans who closely follow this tour will remember Montgomery’s name from earlier this summer. He qualified for the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, and he then made the cut before tying for 57th.

While it was a memorable major debut, it also cost Montgomery to miss the KFT’s Wichita Open that week. At the time, Montgomery was 24th in points, but after playing the U.S. Open while his KFT peers racked up points in Kansas, Montgomery dropped to 28th.

Current rules don’t allow players to earn any KFT points for tournaments outside of that tour, even majors. Many have called for that to change, a group that Montgomery is sure to join after this year if he hasn’t already.

He could’ve used those extra points majorly this season.