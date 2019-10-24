Kim (66) overtakes Kaufman, takes lead at LPGA Q-Series at Pinehurst

Lauren Kim of Los Altos, Calif., shot to the top of the leaderboard in the second round of LPGA Q-Series Thursday equaling the low score of the day.

Kim’s 5-under-par 66 moved her to 8 under overall at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina, a shot better than Kim Kaufman (70) and two shots better than Elizabeth Nagel (67) and Lindsey Weaver (68).

Celine Herbin is three back after shooting 69 and fellow Frenchwoman Karine Icher moved among five players who are four back by posting a 66. Yealimi Noh, the 18-year-old from Concord, Calif., is also four back after shooting 69.

The third and final stage of the LPGA Qualifying Tournament will be contested over 144 holes with the first 72 played at Pinehurst No. 6. A minimum of the top 45 and ties will win LPGA status at the end of the competition. There are 98 players in the field.

A complete list of scores can be found here.