Koepka, Mickelson commit to Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson have committed to play the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, the tournament's Twitter account revealed Thursday.

Koepka, the world No. 1, played the Las Vegas-area event four years in a row from 2014-2017, recording a runner-up, a tie for fourth and two missed cuts.

As for Mickelson, this event was a staple on his schedule during the early part of his career, but he'll be making his first appearance at the Shriners since 2005.

These latest commitments follow that of Adam Scott, who became an All-American during his brief stint as a member of UNLV men's golf program in the late 1990s.

The tournament is set for Oct. 3-6 at TPC Summerlin. Bryson DeChambeau is the defending champion.