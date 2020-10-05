KPMG Women's PGA Championship airs Oct. 8-11 on GOLF Channel, NBC

NBC Sports announced its coverage plans for this week’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, the third of four women’s major championships being contested in 2020. Taking place at Aronimink Golf Club outside of Philadelphia, more than 15 hours of live tournament coverage will air across GOLF Channel (Thursday-Sunday) and NBC (weekend).

Featuring one of the strongest fields of the year, the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship will include nine of the top-10 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, as well as each of the event’s previous five winners: Hannah Green (2019); Sung Hyun Park (2018); Danielle Kang (2017); Brooke Henderson (2016) and Inbee Park (2015).

TOURNAMENT BROADCAST TEAM: Live tournament coverage of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship will be anchored by Terry Gannon, who will be joined by Paige Mackenzie in the 18th tower. Tom Abbott will contribute as a tower analyst, while Kay Cockerill and Jim “Bones” Mackay will serve as on-course reporters. Steve Sands will provide reports and conduct interviews with those in the field.

NBC SPORTS’ LIVE TOURNAMENT AIRTIMES – OCT. 8-11 (all times Eastern):

Thursday, Oct. 8 First Round 1-5 p.m. (Live) GOLF Channel Friday, Oct. 9 Second Round 1-5 p.m. (Live) GOLF Channel Saturday, Oct. 10 Third Round 11 a.m.-Noon (Live) GOLF Channel Noon-3 p.m. (Live) NBC Sunday, Oct. 11 Final Round 10 a.m.-Noon (Live) GOLF Channel Noon-2 p.m. (Live) NBC

NEWS COVERAGE: Prior to Thursday’s opening round, Golf Central will present a special player news conference show on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. ET. Steve Sands and Karen Stupples will preview live tournament coverage Thursday-Friday on Golf Central from on-site at Aronimink Golf Club, while George Savaricas and Brandel Chamblee will recap each round with analysis and highlights, Thursday-Sunday.

STACY LEWIS, MARIAH STACKHOUSE, TROY MULLINS - "ON HER TURF": Stacy Lewis and Mariah Stackhouse – both competing in the field this week – will convene with golf personality Troy Mullins at Aronimink Golf Club, where the three will collaborate to create original content for NBC Sports’ “On Her Turf” platform. Celebrating women in sports through conversations about the issues impacting the industry, the content will be utilized across “On Her Turf”, as well as NBC Sports’ and GOLF Channel’s digital and social media platforms in conjunction with the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

KPMG WOMEN’S LEADERSHIP SUMMIT: The sixth-annual KPMG Women’s Leadership Summit is scheduled to take place (virtually) on Wednesday, with all sessions being streamed live at KPMG.com/WomensLeadership. 66th U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice will be among the keynote speakers of the summit, and Michele Tafoya – sideline reporter for NBC’s Sunday Night Football – will serve as the master of ceremonies.

KPMG FUTURE LEADERS PROGRAM: Earlier today, KPMG launched a new commercial series highlighting the personal growth and inspirational nature of KPMG Future Leaders. The KPMG Future Leaders Program is a charitable initiative aimed to develop future generations of women leaders. Funded by proceeds from the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and KPMG Women’s Leadership Summit, the program annually awards top female high school seniors the opportunity to enhance their personal growth through college scholarships, leadership development retreats, mentorship, and an introduction to golf. To date, more than $2.6 million in scholarships have been awarded to 100 recipients since the program’s inception in 2016.

DIGITAL AND SOCIAL MEDIA COVERAGE: GOLF Channel Digital will feature expanded editorial content throughout the week, led by Mercer Baggs reporting from Aronimink Golf Club with columns and daily blogs. GOLF Channel and NBC also will integrate social media throughout the telecasts, incorporating posts using the hashtag #KPMGWomensPGA.

The PGA of America and KPMG began a joint collaboration with the LPGA Tour in 2015 to create a world-class major championship that not only sustains the 60-year legacy of the former LPGA Championship, but also aims to elevate women on and off the golf course.