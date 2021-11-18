Kyle Westmoreland tests positive for COVID-19, withdraws from RSM Classic

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – For the first time since July, a player has been forced to withdraw from a PGA Tour event after testing positive for COVID-19.

Kyle Westmoreland, who was in the field at the RSM Classic on a sponsor exemption, withdrew before teeing off for Round 1 at Sea Island Resort. He was replaced in the field by Ryan Armour.

Ted Purdy and Chris Couch were the last players to withdraw from a Tour event after testing positive at the Barbasol Championship in July.

The Tour stopped onsite testing for COVID-19 in July for players or caddies that are vaccinated. Players who are not vaccinated are required to take a PCR test within 72 hours of arriving at a Tour-affiliated event.

Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau were forced to withdraw from the Olympics in August after testing positive for COVID-19. It was Rahm’s second positive test this year.