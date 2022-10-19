×

LA Country Club to host 2032 U.S. Women’s Open, 2039 U.S. Open

LACCannouncement_1920_LACC_USGA.jpg
USGA

If you’re into planning 10+ years in advance, you’ll want to add two events to your long-term calendar: USGA announced Wednesday that The Los Angeles Country Club (LACC) will host the 2032 U.S. Women’s Open and 2039 U.S. Open.

LACC has previously hosted three USGA Championship, including the 2017 Walker Cup Match, and will host the 123rd U.S. Open next June. This is the first time the club will host the U.S. Women’s Open.

“We could not be more excited to bring our two biggest national championships to The Los Angeles Country Club and extend our relationship with the club that dates back more than 90 years,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA chief championships officer. “This is a tremendous sports town, an enthusiastic golf community and home to a great venue for championship golf. We’re very much looking forward to next year’s U.S. Open and thrilled to be returning twice more in the future.”

The Opens will be contested on the club’s North Course, which was restored in 2010 by Gil Hanse, bringing back the original George C. Thomas Jr. design. LACC sits on the edge of Beverly Hills, spans 320 acres and features two 18-hole courses overlooking the nearby city.

LA has become a popular host city, with the 2028 Olympic Games coming to the city as well. Excluding the Walker Cup Match five years ago, the last time the club hosted a USGA event was 1954.

See below for a list of future U.S. Women’s Open and U.S. Open sites.

U.S. Open Future Sites

Year

Venue

Location

2023, 2039

The Los Angeles Country Club

Los Angeles, Calif.

2024, 2029, 2035, 2041, 2047

Pinehurst Resort & Country Club

Village of Pinehurst, N.C.

2025, 2033, 2042, 2049

Oakmont Country Club

Oakmont, Pa.

2026

Shinnecock Hills Golf Club

Southampton, N.Y.

2027, 2032, 2037, 2044

Pebble Beach Golf Links

Pebble Beach, Calif.

2030, 2050

Merion Golf Club

Ardmore, Pa.

2034, 2051

Oakland Hills Country Club

Bloomfield Hills, Mich.

 

U.S. Women's Open Presented by ProMedica Future Sites

Year

Venue

Location

2023, 2035, 2040, 2048

Pebble Beach Golf Links

Pebble Beach, Calif.

2024

Lancaster Country Club

Lancaster, Pa.

2025

Erin Hills

Erin, Wis.

2026

The Riviera Country Club

Pacific Palisades, Calif.

2027

Inverness Club

Toledo, Ohio

2028, 2038

Oakmont Country Club

Oakmont, Pa.

2029

Pinehurst Resort & Country Club

Village of Pinehurst, N.C.

2030

Interlachen Country Club

Edina, Minn.

2031, 2042

Oakland Hills Country Club

Bloomfield Hills, Mich.

2032

The Los Angeles Country Club

Los Angeles, Calif.

2034, 2046

Merion Golf Club

Ardmore, Pa.

