LA Country Club to host 2032 U.S. Women’s Open, 2039 U.S. Open

If you’re into planning 10+ years in advance, you’ll want to add two events to your long-term calendar: USGA announced Wednesday that The Los Angeles Country Club (LACC) will host the 2032 U.S. Women’s Open and 2039 U.S. Open.

LACC has previously hosted three USGA Championship, including the 2017 Walker Cup Match, and will host the 123rd U.S. Open next June. This is the first time the club will host the U.S. Women’s Open.

“We could not be more excited to bring our two biggest national championships to The Los Angeles Country Club and extend our relationship with the club that dates back more than 90 years,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA chief championships officer. “This is a tremendous sports town, an enthusiastic golf community and home to a great venue for championship golf. We’re very much looking forward to next year’s U.S. Open and thrilled to be returning twice more in the future.”

The Opens will be contested on the club’s North Course, which was restored in 2010 by Gil Hanse, bringing back the original George C. Thomas Jr. design. LACC sits on the edge of Beverly Hills, spans 320 acres and features two 18-hole courses overlooking the nearby city.

LA has become a popular host city, with the 2028 Olympic Games coming to the city as well. Excluding the Walker Cup Match five years ago, the last time the club hosted a USGA event was 1954.

See below for a list of future U.S. Women’s Open and U.S. Open sites.

U.S. Open Future Sites

Year Venue Location 2023, 2039 The Los Angeles Country Club Los Angeles, Calif. 2024, 2029, 2035, 2041, 2047 Pinehurst Resort & Country Club Village of Pinehurst, N.C. 2025, 2033, 2042, 2049 Oakmont Country Club Oakmont, Pa. 2026 Shinnecock Hills Golf Club Southampton, N.Y. 2027, 2032, 2037, 2044 Pebble Beach Golf Links Pebble Beach, Calif. 2030, 2050 Merion Golf Club Ardmore, Pa. 2034, 2051 Oakland Hills Country Club Bloomfield Hills, Mich.

U.S. Women's Open Presented by ProMedica Future Sites