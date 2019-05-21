After successfully defending his title at the PGA Championship, Brooks Koepka shows no signs of slowing down his major conquests. Las Vegas bookmakers don't expect him to, either.

Koepka was installed as the betting favorite for next month's U.S. Open shortly after rolling in the final putt at Bethpage, and Tuesday the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook unveiled a Koepka-specific prop on how many majors he'll win in his career. Already with four to his credit, the line in the sand was drawn at 7.5, with a bet on the over at +130 odds (bet $100 to win $130) while the under pays -150 (bet $150 to win $100).

The cutoff point for Koepka's major production was set at May 3, 2040, when he'll celebrate his 50th birthday. Of course, if bettors want to bank on the no, they'll have to wait 21 years to collect - meaning they might be better off putting their stake in some blue-chip stocks.

Should Koepka reach eight majors, he'd tie Tom Watson's career haul. Only five players in the history of golf have won more than that: Jack Nicklaus (18), Tiger Woods (15), Walter Hagen (11), Ben Hogan (9) and Gary Player (9). It would be lofty company, but not anything earth-shattering for Koepka based on his comments prior to his win at Bethpage.

"I think you keep doing what you're supposed to, you play good, you peak at the right time. Like I said, I think sometimes the majors are the easiest to win," Koepka said last week. "I don't see any reason it can't get to double digits."