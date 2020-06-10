Latest Rory & Carson Podcast Checks in with Popular NBA Sixth Man, Andre Iguodala

On the latest episode of the Rory & Carson podcast, available now on GOLFPASS, Rory McIlroy and Carson Daly welcome NBA star and budding businessman Andre Iguodala.

A native of Springfield, Ill., Iguodala is a three-time NBA Championship player with the Golden State Warriors, won the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player award in 2015, and is a two-time member of the NBA All-Defensive Team. He played college basketball at the University of Arizona and professionally for the Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets, in addition to the Warriors. Now 36, Iguodala currently is a member of the Miami Heat.

Listeners to the podcast (taped in late April) will discover Iguodala’s lifelong passion for golf – first introduced to the game through a youth golf event hosted by former NBA star and fellow home-towner Kevin Gamble – and his increasing interest in business. In this episode, Iguodala shares with McIlroy a love of reading and steps he’s taken to improve his business acumen to prepare for a career post-NBA. He currently serves as the first vice president of the National Basketball Players Association and is a partner with Comcast Ventures, helping to invest in businesses in under-funded communities. On the lighter side, Daly, McIlroy and Iguodala also discuss The Last Dance documentary phenomenon and the popularity of the Chicago Bulls outside of the U.S. during its championship run.

The Rory & Carson Podcast is co-hosted by McIlroy and television host, radio personality and Emmy Award-winning producer Carson Daly (The Voice, TODAY). Pop culture and sports collide, as the two sit down to provide takes on topics from golf to music, TV to wine, and everything in between.

Extended video versions and behind-the-scenes access to the Rory & Carson Podcast are available exclusively on GOLFPASS. Abridged audio-only versions can be found on iTunes, Spotify and on other podcast platforms.

