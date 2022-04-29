×

Laurie Canter shoots 67 to take the lead at Catalunya Championship

Getty Images

GIRONA, Spain — Laurie Canter shot a 5-under 67 to take the second-round lead of the Catalunya Championship on Friday.

Canter made four birdies and an eagle before a lone bogey on the 17th hole at the Stadium Course.

James Morrison and Oliver Bekker were a shot behind. Morrison shot a 1-under 71 and Bekker even par in an up-and-down round that included five bogeys, three birdies and an eagle.

Highlights: 2022 Catalunya Championship, Round 2

Highlights: 2022 Catalunya Championship, Round 2

Full-field scores from Mexico Open at Vidanta

Canter was four shots off the lead before shooting the lowest round of the day.

“I love this golf course,” the Englishman said. “I love the facilities and everything about it. It’s genuinely a bit of a privilege to play it. It’s a really special place.”

This is the European tour’s first time at PGA Catalunya since Miguel Ángel Jiménez won the 2014 Spanish Open at age 50 to break his own record as oldest tour winner. The venue hosted European qualifying from 2008-16.

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Canter takes 3-shot lead into final day in Spain

BY Associated Press  — 

English golfer Laurie Canter is eyeing his first European Tour win after taking a 3-shot lead of the Andalucía Masters heading into the final round.
News & Opinion

Canter leads countryman by 2 at Italian Open

BY Associated Press  — 

Laurie Canter is eyeing a maiden European Tour title after adding a second-round 68 to keep the lead at the halfway stage of the Italian Open.
News & Opinion

Canter fires 12-under 60 to lead Italian Open

BY Associated Press  — 

Laurie Canter shot a career-best 12-under 60 to open up a four-shot lead after the first round of the Italian Open on Thursday.