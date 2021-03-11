Lee Westwood keeps rolling with first-round 69 at The Players Championship

Getty Images

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – At 47 years old Lee Westwood is admittedly a creature of habit, but in 2020 those habits were altered for everyone.

The Englishman went home to Europe when the pandemic halted play last March and didn’t return to the United States and the PGA Tour until September. He finished the year with just four events after the circuit’s restart.

This year has been a return to something approaching normal, especially over the last few weeks as the PGA Tour began its traditional Florida swing with increasing crowds.

The Players Championship: Full-field scores | Full coverage

“There's certainly more familiarity with it. It's the run of tournaments that we've done before. I always play well when I play on a run rather than stop-start,” Westwood said Thursday following a first-round 69 at The Players. “People are here watching, that's great. [Caddie/girlfriend Helen Storey] was saying [when] we were on the 16th even though there aren't 100 percent crowds in yet, there was still that hum and that buzz and that kind of feeling and that atmosphere, which we didn't get when there were no crowds.”

Westwood finished second last week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. It was his best Tour finish since he was a runner-up at the 2016 Masters.

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Big finish sends Garcia to lead at The Players

BY Doug Ferguson  — 

A solid start turned into a brilliant one for Sergio Garcia, who finished birdie-birdie-eagle for a 7-under 65, staking the Spaniard to a two-shot lead at The Players.
Golf Central

Hovland docked 2 shots after mismarking ball

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Viktor Hovland’s opening-round score at The Players was changed from a 70 to a 72 after he self-reported a rules violation.
Golf Central

An pokes fun at self after an 11 on par-3 17th

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Byeong Hun An displayed some self-deprecating humor after making an 11 on the par-3 17th on Thursday.