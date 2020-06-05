Limited spectators allowed at Memorial Tournament in July

Getty Images

Fans will be allowed to attend at least one PGA Tour event this summer. 

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced in his daily press briefing Friday that he has approved a limited spectator safety plan for The Memorial Tournament, scheduled for July 16-19 at Muirfield Village.

“These sectors have come up with plans that reduce the number of people, provide for sanitation, and in some cases, provide for one-way traffic,” DeWine said on Twitter. “They are elaborate plans that we believe are consistent with protecting the public.”

The Memorial Tournament said that more details would be released soon regarding the “protocols designed to promote the health & safety of all who will be on-site at this year’s tournament.”

The 120-player Memorial will be the first Tour event that will be held with some spectators. The Tour has already announced that the first five events on the upcoming schedule – including next week’s restart event at Colonial, the Charles Schwab Challenge – will be held with only essential personnel on-site. 

Muirfield Village is hosting back-to-back Tour events, with a newly announced full-field tournament, sponsored by Workday, to be held without spectators July 9-12.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Memorial plan includes tracking fans with badges

BY Brentley Romine  — 

High-tech tracking devices placed in badges will be among the protocols if the Memorial Tournament is played with fans later this summer.

Matt Kuchar Memorial 304
Golf Instruction

Learn from Kuchar's unique putting grip

BY Tyrus York  — 

Matt Kuchar's big year continued with a win at the Memorial on Sunday, and his putting remains a strength. What can you learn from his unique grip?

John Hawkins
Golf Central

Chat recap: Memorial, Hawkins, Round 2

BY John Hawkins  — 

The Memorial is in its second weather delay Friday. Chat with John Hawkins as we wait to see if play resumes in Dublin, Ohio.